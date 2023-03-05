Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Rises By 25.8%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IMCV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. 17,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

