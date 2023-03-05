Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Drops By 26.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.