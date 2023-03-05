Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Drops By 10.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IFNNY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.17) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($45.21) to €47.40 ($50.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 388,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Stories

