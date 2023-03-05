Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Increases By 9.2%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 656.6 days.
HeidelbergCement Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
