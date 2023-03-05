Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Rises By 26.6%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 829,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $61.76 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.