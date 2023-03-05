Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Drops By 27.8%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $57.04.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,456,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

