Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Drops By 27.8%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance
CATH traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $57.04.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
