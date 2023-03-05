Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rises By 25.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fraport from €45.00 ($47.87) to €47.00 ($50.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fraport from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $29.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.