Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Rises By 19.0%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 13,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
