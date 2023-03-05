Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Drops By 17.5%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,949. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $193.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

