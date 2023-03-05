Short Interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expands By 27.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,890,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

EPD opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.