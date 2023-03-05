Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Expands By 9.5%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 448.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of EMS-CHEMIE from CHF 590 to CHF 600 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMSHF remained flat at $670.30 on Friday. EMS-CHEMIE has a fifty-two week low of $636.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,058.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $672.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.25.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

