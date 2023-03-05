Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Drops By 8.9%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,797,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 4,168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELEEF. Scotiabank lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

