Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Grows By 52.4%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,938,600 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 1,927,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,938.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF remained flat at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

