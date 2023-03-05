Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Grows By 26.3%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.44. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

