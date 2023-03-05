Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Decreases By 14.9%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 898,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of BEVFF stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.13. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

