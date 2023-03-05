Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Increases By 21.9%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 135,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

About Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

