Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Expands By 13.5%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,687,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 3,248,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36,876.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of CyberAgent stock remained flat at $9.28 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

