Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Grows By 22.7%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,047,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 28,569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,551.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Country Garden Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Featured Stories

