Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Expands By 51.5%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,300 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 778,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.5 %

CTSDF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.45. 27,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,987. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

