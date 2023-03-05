Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Expands By 51.5%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,300 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 778,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.5 %

CTSDF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.45. 27,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,987. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

