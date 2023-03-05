Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Increases By 19.4%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,381.0 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

CGECF remained flat at $45.10 during midday trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.