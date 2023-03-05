Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Drops By 28.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 852.0 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $16.22 on Friday. Clariant has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.