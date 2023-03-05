Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Decreases By 18.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,107,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 2,573,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Charlotte’s Web Price Performance
CWBHF remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. 245,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,219. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
