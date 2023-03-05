Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Decreases By 18.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,107,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 2,573,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Charlotte’s Web Price Performance

CWBHF remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. 245,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,219. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.