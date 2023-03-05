Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Declines By 13.0%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

Shares of BNR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 164,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,058. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,703,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,410,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 1,914,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 550,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 984,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

