Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Declines By 14.2%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BT Brands Stock Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.
About BT Brands
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BT Brands (BTBD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.