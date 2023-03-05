Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Declines By 14.2%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

