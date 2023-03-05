Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expands By 8.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

BCYC opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $183,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

