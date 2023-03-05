Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Declines By 17.6%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Shares of BTDPF stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.
