Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Declines By 17.6%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPF stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

