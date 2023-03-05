Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Grows By 16.3%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,178,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 2,733,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,789.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of AZIHF opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Azimut has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $31.89.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The firm’s geographical segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa CGU.

