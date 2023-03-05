Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Increases By 8.7%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aytu BioPharma

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

