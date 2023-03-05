Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Grows By 29.3%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

FFNTF opened at $0.24 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. The THC Cannabis segment focuses on the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third-party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.