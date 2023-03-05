Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.23.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.