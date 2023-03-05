Serco Group’s (SRP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRP. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.41) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.62) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 205.29 ($2.48).

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 162 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.40).

Serco Group Increases Dividend

Serco Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

