Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) is Kent Lake Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kent Lake Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,014 shares during the quarter. Semler Scientific makes up approximately 4.4% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 1,811.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 893.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 101.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

SMLR stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $56.03.

Semler Scientific Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

