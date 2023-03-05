SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 10,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.