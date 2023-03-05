Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $104.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.