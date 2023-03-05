Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

