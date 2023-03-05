Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $23,348,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $15,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $10,067,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 184.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 288,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.