Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $35.64. 351,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,493. The company has a market cap of $960.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.55. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

