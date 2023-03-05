Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 527,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

