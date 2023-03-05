Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

