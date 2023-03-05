Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $187.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $141.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. UBS Group raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.