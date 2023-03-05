Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $111,921,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 584,654 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.