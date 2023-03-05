Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,231.94 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Sapphire has a market cap of $24.10 million and $29,231.94 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.68 or 0.06996064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00054505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

