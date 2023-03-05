Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $838-848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.77 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $45,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

