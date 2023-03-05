SALT Market Capitalization Achieves $6.31 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $6.31 million and $19,694.74 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039668 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00219720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,404.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.08174083 USD and is up 8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,478.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

