Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $230.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

