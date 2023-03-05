Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

CRM opened at $186.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

