Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612,646 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.69% of Sage Therapeutics worth $39,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

