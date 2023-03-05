Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Saga Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SGA remained flat at $24.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Featured Articles

