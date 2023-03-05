SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $133.96 million and $431,069.26 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,868,378,774 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

