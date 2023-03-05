Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 146,492 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $7,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.